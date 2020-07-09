Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. Psalm 33:12
Never in my wildest imagination would I have ever thought I would witness again in my lifetime the turmoil across America of the late sixties and early seventies. The unrest with the Vietnam War and racial inequality expressed through militants throwing rocks and bottles, burning and looting on campuses and in cities throughout our country was devastating. In law enforcement at that time, I was on the front lines. That time, however, was minuscule compared to the devastation that is sweeping our land today!
“God mend thine every flaw” is a phrase from the hymn “America, the Beautiful.” Does America have flaws? Absolutely! Is everything always right in America? Absolutely not! But it is my country, right or wrong. And, “if right,” according to Carl Schurz in 1872, “to be kept right; and if wrong to be set right.” There is only one way to set wrongs right. It isn’t through rioting, looting, and burning. It is turning with repentant and sincere hearts to the One who is Peace, our Lord! It is through our faith in Christ that lives are changed. Jesus declared it Himself when He returned to His hometown of Nazareth and shared from the prophet Isaiah. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, because He anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor. He sent Me to proclaim release to the captives, and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free those who are oppressed, to proclaim the favorable year of the Lord.” Isaiah 61:1-2
Freedom is a fragile thing. It must be received with thanksgiving and protected with vigilance. Daniel Webster, one of our most eloquent orators, spoke with great wisdom when he said, “God grants liberty only to those who love it and are ready to guard and defend it.” Calvin Coolidge, one of the wisest Presidents of the twentieth century, reminded us of the effort involved in gaining and maintaining freedom: “The meaning of America is not to be found in a life without toil. Freedom is not only bought with a great price; it is maintained by unremitting effort.” Only when we return to the One (Jesus) who has brought us freedom will we be able to see a beautiful America once again! May we take to heart the psalmist’s declaration concerning our Creator and Preserver…Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
