As a citizen, a Marine Corps veteran, and a Christian, I believe in democracy and the right to vote for the leadership candidate of my choice. In contrast, I do not believe that I have the right to tell anyone how to vote or for whom to vote. I never have and never will. As a pastor and minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, I have urged people to pray for God’s will, just as Jesus prayed during his agony in the Garden of Gethsemane to his heavenly Father, saying, “not my will, but yours be done” (Luke 22:42).
The emphasis of my message is not on who won or who lost the election but on prayer. As a nation, I believe it is time for us to pray for one another. We need to pray for unity, peace and tranquility, for God to comfort the hurting, to heal the brokenhearted and to bind up our national wounds, for God to bind us together with the cords of love. May God’s love and not hate abound throughout the land!
Christians are especially admonished, by Scripture, to pray for everyone, and in particular, those in authority, that we may live in peace, godliness and holiness. The Apostle Paul maintained that to pray in such a manner is “good, and pleases God (I Tim. 2:1-3).
I urge everyone to pray for America and its leadership, praying as Jesus prayed during his agony, “Father, not my will, but yours be done.” Amen.
By Pastor Ken Moren, Family Christian Center Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
