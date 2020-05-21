In John’s Gospel, we heard that on Easter night, Thomas was absent from the room when Jesus came to the disciples. Like Thomas, we were not there in that upper room on Easter night. Two thousand years later, we have heard stories, but have not seen the risen Christ, nor touched his wounds with their own hands. They had not seen, and yet they had come ... to believe. Now Thomas had heard what others said. They said that Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” Then Jesus showed them the wounds on his hands and side (John 20:19-31). According to John’s Gospel, the resurrected body of Jesus still has with the nail holes. Seeing the nail holes is remembrance. To remember is not merely to call to mind, but to respond again to God’s grace. To remember is to recall not only beauty or goodness but also scars and marks in our lives. The scars show that they are mended.
On Easter Sunday, we celebrated the resurrected body of Jesus --- still with the marks of the nail holes and still scarred body. It was Not a perfect body, not the transfigured body --- Jesus’ resurrected body was not perfect- still with scarred and the marks of nail holes. Ironically, his first word translated as “Peace be with you” with the still scarred body. “Peace be with you.” That was not simply a greeting. What Jesus actually said was --- “Shalom be with you.” The Hebrew word, shalom--, caught up within that single word is the entire purpose of Hebrew life and belief. That one word captures the Hebrew vision of a human society, the non-human world, and even the environment as a relational whole. Throughout the Bible, the word “Shalom” occurs when the people and their political systems are acting justly and mercifully toward each other. The word “Shalom” occurs when poverty is being eliminated. The word “Shalom” occurs when the beliefs, values, and religious activities of leaders and people are bringing them together to build a society centered in an active, dynamic relationship with God and a caring relationship toward each other. Political justice, economic fairness, the elimination of poverty, and people “at one” with each other and with God, make up a community of “shalom.” “Shalom be with you.” And then Jesus gave the Holy Spirit to the disciples. He commissioned them to go out and to be peace and love and justice for the world. God continues to speak and to act in the world.
During this pandemic, we are told to separate for our safety and health to flatten the curve, but we also see our neighbors and families with care. The nurses, medical workers, essential workers, farmers, teachers, officers work for people fighting the virus. We hear that they are providing things for people; The county Meal Box for seniors, Food Pantry, and boxes for homeless children and youth.
The resurrected body of Jesus was still scarred and marked with nail holes. I believe. When Thomas saw and touched Jesus’ resurrected body, his heart and soul were also touched by Jesus. His doubt was cured when he had moments with Christ Jesus. By seeing, caring, and loving one another as Jesus loves, our family and community will show the love of Christ. That will invite others to enter into a relationship with the risen Christ. Amen.
By Pastor Eun Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
