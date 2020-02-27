The Apostle Peter spoke of mockers and scoffers in the last days that follow their own evil desires and dismiss the promise of the Lord to return again (2Pet. 3:3-4). Peter may have recalled the apocalyptic teaching of Jesus in his Olivet Discourse (Matt. 24 & 25) and issued a final warning.
There is no doubt in my mind that we are living in the last days, not because I have been persuaded by indoctrination or theological persuasion, but because of a supernatural call to ministry when I was six years old. The Lord spoke to me in a vision or a dream, I don’t know which, but he called me by name, my middle name, saying, “Gary, Gary, I want you to preach the gospel and tell the world I am coming soon.” That was 66 years ago and that experience is still vivid and dynamic.
Over the years I have proclaimed the message that Jesus is coming and I believe more than ever his coming is imminent. As I observe the world, especially the United States and view its loss of morality, standards of decency, and spiritual decline I can’t help but note the signs of Jesus’ coming is upon us. If I am not careful and guard my spirit it can all be quite overwhelming.
Lately I have found myself complaining to the Lord about how long he is going to tolerate the increasing lawlessness and evil in the world. In response the Holy Spirit directed me to read Habakkuk 1:2-5 (NIV),
Habakkuk’s Complaint
(:2) How long, O Lord, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Or cry out to you, “Violence!” but you do not save?
(:3) Why do you make me look at injustice? Why do you tolerate wrong? Destruction and violence are before me; there is strife, and conflict abounds.
(:4) Therefore the law is paralyzed, and justice never prevails. The wicked hem in the righteous, so that justice is perverted.
The Lord’s Response
(:5) Look at the nations and watch - and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told.
God was getting ready to do something that the prophet Habakkuk had never seen before, something his nation was not expecting. Something is about to happen that we have never seen before either. Jesus Christ is coming soon. We see the signs of the times, and signs of prophecy, and signs of spiritual decline as Habakkuk did, but the Holy Spirit wants us to look upward, eyes on the sky. Jesus is coming and it is imperative to be ready or be left behind to endure the unspeakable.
The Lord could return today, his coming is imminent; for sure, Jesus is coming soon!
By Pastor Ken Moren, Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
