Patience is the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. We are living in an age when we need patience as never before. The evening news is filled with stories of violence, disturbances, shootings, road rage, murder and more. Then there is the ongoing frustration with the Covid-19 pandemic and all the rules and regulations imposed upon society, businesses, and churches. The times call for patience. William Langland stated in his poem, Piers Plowman, that “patience is a virtue.” This simply means that patience is the ability to wait for something without getting angry or upset, a valuable quality in a person. Thomas Lindberg referred to a traditional Hebrew story of Abraham to illustrate patience. One evening Abraham was sitting outside his tent when he saw an old man, weary from age and journey, coming toward him. Abraham rushed out, greeted him, and then invited him into his tent. There he washed the old man’s feet and gave him food and drink. The old man began eating without saying any prayer or blessing. So Abraham asked him, “Don’t you worship God?” The old traveler responded, “I worship fire only and reverence no other god.”
When Abraham heard this, he became incensed, grabbed the old man by the shoulders, and threw him out of his tent into the cold night air. When the old man departed, God called out to his friend Abraham and asked where the stranger was. Abraham replied, “I forced him out because he did not worship you.” God replied, “I have suffered him these eighty years although he dishonors me. Could you not endure him one night?”
God has suffered with all of us at one time or another, can’t we endure and be patient with one another more than we do? In 1 Cor. 13:4 the Apostle Paul said, “Love is patient.” Max Lucado says the Greek word for patience in this verse is very descriptive --- it figuratively means, “taking a long time to boil.” Consider a pot of boiling water. What factors determine the speed at which it boils? The size of the stove? No. The utensil may have an influence, but the primary factor is the intensity of the flame. Water boils quickly when the flame is high. It boils slowly when the flame is low. Patience “keeps the burner down.”
A Navy officer kept a sign on a wall in his office that was written with a continuous length of rope that read, “Cool, calm, deliberation disentangles every knot.” It takes patience to disentangle a knot, just ask any fisherman. We need to remember that Biblically patience means, taking a long time to boil. May God help us to be patient in this season of our lives. What are you struggling with that causes you to be impatient? A loved one whose life is out of control? An elderly parent with dementia? A young child with autism? Distance teaching students? Exasperated with the Covid-19 pandemic? Losing your hearing and you don’t understand what is being said? Inconsiderate drivers? Waiting to see the doctor or dentist? Broken promises? We need patience, and we need it now! The writer of Hebrews asserted the need for patient endurance in the end times in order to continue to do God’s will (Heb. 10:36 NLT). God has been patient with us, may we be patient with others. May God help us to endure in these difficult and trying times, and to realize that patience is the key to life.
By Pastor Ken Moren, Family Christian Center Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
