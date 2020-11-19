Let me begin with scripture, as I often do when writing for the Patterson Irrigator. It is found in Colossians 3:15
“And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.” In thinking of this scripture, I notice that this quote does not only surface during the month of November. It’s there 24/7, twelve months out of the year, neither should we read it just in November. I have learned in my lifetime that Thanksgiving is not only a month but an attitude, a characteristic, which we as Americans lack and should administer through our lives more often. In other words, we need to say thank you more often. We need to give gifts in response to something someone has done nice for us, enough said.
Now, concerning Thanksgiving Holiday; too often, people get excited about Halloween and bypass Thanksgiving on their way to Black Friday and Christmas. Sure, I enjoy Christmas gifts and Christ being born. Those are wonderful things to remember, but all too often, Black Friday has become the center of attention for far too long, to the point it might even be considered to be called a holiday someday. I hope not, maybe we can call it greedy Friday, just kidding, but you get my point. Thanksgiving is a legitimate time to be thankful. Black Friday has turned us Americans into greedy, selfish, unthankful spoiled children. God help us to be more thankful towards others as they share their kindness towards us. Remember, slow down on your way to Christmas and let us be thankful for how good God has been to us, thank you and God bless.
By Pastor Edward Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.