My country, ‘tis of thee,
Sweet land of liberty,
Of thee I sing;
Land where my fathers died,
Land of the pilgrims’ pride,
From ev’ry mountainside
Let freedom ring!
Our fathers’ God to Thee,
Author of liberty,
To Thee we sing.
Long may our land be bright,
With freedom’s holy light,
Protect us by Thy might,
Great God our King!
This well-known anthem, written by Samuel Francis Smith in 1831, swells the heart of every freedom-loving American with emotion. These emotions include gratitude to God for His blessings on America and patriotic love for our great nation. America is in severe danger of losing the liberty that has defined her for 244 years. The root cause is that America has turned her back on God. It is high time for America to return to the One Who granted liberty to the citizens of this nation and blessed them in it.
“America” has been sung by countless schoolchildren, harmonized in a multitude of church services, quoted by Martin Luther King, Jr., in his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, sung at both inauguration ceremonies of President Barack Obama, and played at the funeral of Senator John McCain in 2018. The people of America have always been united by a love for this “sweet land of liberty.” Americans have, also, historically been undivided in their gratitude to “our father’s God” as the “Author of liberty.” This unity is declared in the pledge to the U.S. flag with the words, “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.” However, as America has rejected the Author of liberty, she has found her liberty being curtailed rapidly.
If this “sweet land of liberty” is to be preserved, America must make an immediate and emergency return to the principles of liberty as recognized by the Founding Fathers of this nation:
The Author of Liberty - The Bible says in II Corinthians 3:17, “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” When the Lord is adored, liberty abounds.
The Textbook of Liberty – The Psalmist, King David, taught that by following God’s Word we could know the principles of liberty. He said in Psalm 119:45, “And I will walk at liberty, for I seek thy precepts.” In the New Testament, James twice called the Bible “the law of liberty.” James 1:22 admonishes Christians to be “doers of the word, and not hearers only.” If America is truly to enjoy the benefits of liberty, her citizens must become reacquainted with “the perfect law of liberty” and begin to follow it once more.
The Responsibility of Liberty – Galatians 5:13 says, “Use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.” Liberty is not an occasion to do whatever our flesh desires. It is an opportunity to live the way that God wants us to live.
“Long may our land be bright, with freedom’s holy light.”
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
