The Bible is clear that God blesses nations that honor Him and judges nations that turn away from Him. Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD.” Psalm 9:17 says, “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.”
Not every Founding Father was a Christian, and this column is not advocating for a state church or a theocracy. However, it is undeniable that America’s early statesmen and leaders founded this nation on Christian principles.
n On the subject of the Bible, our first president, George Washington, said, “It is impossible to rightly govern the world without God and the Bible.” Our third president, Thomas Jefferson, said, “I have always said and always will say that the studious perusal of the Sacred Volume will make better citizens, better fathers, better husbands... the Bible makes the best people in the world.” Our seventh president, Andrew Jackson, said, “The Bible is the rock on which this Republic rests.” Our sixteenth president, Abraham Lincoln, said, “I believe the Bible is the best gift God has ever given to man. All the good from the Savior (Jesus) of the world is communicated to us through this book.” Our eighteenth president, Ulysses Grant, said, “The Bible is the sheet-anchor of our liberties.” Our twenty-sixth president, Theodore Roosevelt, said, “A thorough knowledge of the Bible is worth more than a college education.” Our fortieth president, Ronald Reagan, said, “Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems men face.”
n On the subject of Christianity, our second president, John Adams, said, “The Christian religion is, above all the Religions that ever prevailed or existed in ancient or modern times, the religion of Wisdom, Virtue, Equity, and Humanity.” President Thomas Jefferson said, “The reason that Christianity is the best friend of Government is because Christianity is the only religion that changes the heart.” Our fourth president, James Madison, said, “Cursed be all that learning that is contrary to the cross of Christ.”
n On the subject of the founding of America, President John Adams said, “The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: It connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity.” Our twenty-eighth president, Woodrow Wilson, said, “America was born a Christian nation. America was born to exemplify that devotion to the elements of righteousness which are derived from the revelations of Holy Scriptures.” Our thirty-third president, Harry Truman, said, “The fundamental basis of this nation’s law was given to Moses on the Mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teaching we get from Exodus and St. Matthew, from Isaiah and St. Paul. If we don’t have the proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in the right for anybody except the state.”
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
