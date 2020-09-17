“When pain and suffering come upon us, we finally see not only that we are not in control of our lives but that we never were.” Tim Keller
“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” Paul in 2 Cor. 1: 3-11
The days we are living in are producing a lot of pain and suffering in millions. For people of faith, we can turn to our living God, the God of all comfort, who not only understands our pain but makes us stronger through it.
These are the days of fear and generalized anxiety due to the pandemic and economic uncertainty, the days of shootings, riots and political unrest. These are the days of online classes and polarized political views, the days of fires and evacuations, of dangerous air quality, and a red sun.
But for followers of Christ, in the midst of suffering and pain, these are the days of deep faith, of long-desperate prayers. These are the days when we get to comfort the afflicted, encourage the fearful, help the weak, feed the poor, love like never before!
The Apostle Paul was the suffering Apostle. Since the time of his calling, Jesus said about him: “I will show him how much he must suffer for my name.” And boy, did he suffer! He experienced prisons, assassination attempts, floggings, beatings, shipwrecks, illnesses, betrayals, hunger, and all sorts of dangers. But, in the midst of all these terrible circumstances, he was able to receive not only the comfort from God but the God of all comfort!
See, many of us are content to receive a little help from God in times of distress; to keep us safe and healthy during the pandemic and with enough food on the table. But there are a few who are not after the blessings of God but rather after God himself. He becomes the prized possession of these folks who desperately seek Him. Not only do they receive His comfort, but they possess the God who comforts them! And for difficult times like this, He is much more than what we need!
Prayer: “Oh God, I am anxious about my future. How can I take care of my family during these times? What will happen next? But Lord, I now realize that much more than your blessings, I need you! Come Lord Jesus, God of all comfort, come into my life, fill my empty nights with your Mighty presence and dispel the doubts and fears of my soul. Fill me with your Holy Spirit and make me an instrument of your love and comfort. Amen”
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
