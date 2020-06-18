Let me begin with a special scripture, which has been a great part of my life during times of anxiety.
Now before I continue, there is something we all need to do before we continue, and that is this: we must slow down to perceive what God is speaking to us in his word. Please do not treat God’s word, as if you were entering a fast-food drive-thru, with no time to spare, too busy to slow down and eat at a full-service restaurant that is both unhealthy and not good. The same goes with God’s holy word, swallowing scriptures without chewing, is not good for you, even I, as a writer, it was needful for me to slow down the sermon preparation, so as to not present a fast food taste, in this study.
Now back to the scripture, it is found in Isaiah 26:3, and it goes like this: “Thou (God), wilt keep (guard), him (us), in perfect peace (welfare, health, prosperity), whose mind (imagination), is stayed (to lean upon), on thee, because he trusteth (for refuge), in thee”, let me encourage you. The holy scriptures reveal to us that: God cannot lie Titus 1:2. God’s word is a promise to us, and the whole world and the angels are a witness of this, now, just believe with your whole heart, that if you keep your mind, heart, on God’s bible and on Jesus, I hope your understanding what I mean, what I want to say is; it’s your relationship with Jesus, that’s going to keep you in perfect peace.
The ingredients in the scriptures must be followed to obtain the results that are intended, similar to ingredients to a particular entrée or cake mix, the instructions on the directions must be followed to obtain the same results which the instructions have given us, the same thing for the word of God, you can obtain the intended results, but you must follow the ingredients, I have just given you the ingredients of PEACE, God bless, I know it will help you.
By Pastor Edward Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
