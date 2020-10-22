In the wilderness, the whole congregation of the Israelites complained against Moses and Aaron. They would rather have died in Egypt, in slavery, a life and death they knew, than to die of hunger in the wilderness, in the middle of nowhere, not trusting their leaders to meet their basic needs.
Then the Lord said to Moses: I am going to rain bread from heaven for you – EACH DAY, the people shall go out and gather enough for that day.
In the morning, there was a layer of dew around the camp. When the layer of dew lifted, there on the surface of the wilderness was a flaky substance, as fine as frost on the ground. When the Israelites saw it, they said to one another, “What is it?” Moses told them, “It is bread from heaven. God heard your complaints.” (Exodus 16:2-15)
And God gives in how to gather daily bread even more clearly the three instructions:
n Each day the people shall gather (in verses 16-18),
n Enough (in verses 19-20) for that day, each day, the people shall gather.
n Each day the people shall gather enough for that day.
Finally, in verse 32, God commanded the people to keep a jar of manna on their altar so that future generations would always remember that daily bread, manna, is a gift from God.
Jesus taught us to pray: Give us today our daily bread.
Daily God gives us bread for our journey if we can recognize it.
The Scriptures says every morning, “manna” appeared “on the surface of the wilderness.” And the people moved from grumbling in the wilderness to gathering glory in the morning.
The work of Ched Myers, a theologian, makes clear that we need to read the Bible economically in order to read the economy Biblically. Social security in the human community soothes anxiety, strengthens imagination, and circulates rather than concentrates the gifts of God. There is a greater story than the distorted fragments of fear we are told and sold. God’s way is the way from mammon to manna.
Bread from heaven rains down. We are invited to learn to recognize the bread God sends us - the life-giving, healing, judging, justice working, community building, peace-making, Holy Spirit enlivening, reconciling activity of God fresh every day on the surface of the wilderness.
I hope we will take the time today, as the Spirit moves us, to learn more about two opportunities to experience the miracle of manna. God makes a way where there is no way. The human community becomes daily bread.
I love the fact that the word “manna” can come from the Hebrew “Man hu,” meaning, “What is it?” The first response of the people to the nourishing life-saving “bread” was … “What is it?” Sometimes we may be surprised where we find daily bread and what it looks like.
This week, I invite you to ask with every piece of food, every conversation, “What is it?” Let daily showers renew our baptism. Let everything we receive, even the most difficult circumstances, help us to receive daily what is good and necessary to grow us into the people God created us to be. Amen.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church.
