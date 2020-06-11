Hey, Patterson neighbors! I truly hope this finds you healthy in every way. In these challenging times, it is the spiritual and mental health of most people, which concerns me.
Not having weekly worship services at Adventure is so weird. We have some small groups, a virtual Bible study, even a Sunday morning watch party in our garage so we can be spread out while we watch the recorded worship time, sermon and more. Yes, it is strange to sit there with this group and listen to myself preach. They all find it funny when I laugh at my own silliness while I preach.
Have you asked yourself, “What’s next?” The bad news NEVER stops, neighbors. COVID-19, civil unrest, tropical depressions and hurricanes, earthquakes, the tragic death of a local young man, wars and rumors of wars.
Jesus warned us of such happening in Matthew 24:6-8. While some of these events bring death, they all point to the overall human condition. Sin has brought all of this upon us as the children of Adam. We have all sinned (Romans 3:23) because perfection is impossible for us. Our imperfections will always fall short of the glory of God, which is our spiritual measuring stick.
My mother-in-law will be ninety-three years old next month. The fact she is in her final season of life is not lost on her. Nearly all her life-long friends have already passed from this life. She lost her husband (my beloved father-in-law) back in 1992 and her special needs son in 2014. Mom knows the valley of death.
How long does mom have? None of us knows, but God knows. The God of the Christian Bible knows the number of hairs on our head and has named all the stars in the sky. Can you get your thinking around either of those?
And there is more. God the Father loves us even in our sinful condition. Jesus tells us of His mission to save mankind in John 3:16-17. The Apostle Paul says even while we were the enemies of God, Jesus died for us (Romans 5:6-8). God wants none of us to perish eternally (II Peter 3:8-9). When we love Jesus and are born-again (John 3:3-6), Jesus will prepare a place for us eternally (John 14:1-6). We only need to call upon Him.
This is a great time to call upon Jesus. I have no clue about what is coming next, friends. What I do know is we are one phone call from bad news. We have no idea about when death and tragedy will hit our family or those around us. But I am as ready as I can be because I choose to put my faith in Jesus, who is always consistent (Hebrews 13:8).
Need some help with anxiety? Reach out, neighbor. Find our advertisement in the Irrigator and listen to the last few sermons on faith. Always here if I can help. Put your hope and faith in Jesus, friends (Matthew 6:31-34), then hold on because more is coming. Then, enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
