A family member sent me this email, which I pass along to you readers.
“Just be careful because people are going crazy from being in lockdown.”
“Actually I’ve just been talking about this with the microwave and toaster while drinking coffee, and we all agreed that things are getting bad.”
“I didn’t mention anything to the washing machine as she puts a different spin on everything. Certainly not to the fridge as he is acting cold and distant.”
“In the end the iron straightened me out and said everything will be fine, with no situation too pressing.”
“The vacuum was very unsympathetic … told me to just suck it up, but the fan was more optimistic and hoped it would all blow over soon.”
“The toilet looked a bit flushed when I asked its opinion and didn’t say anything, but the door nob told me to get a grip.”
“The front door said I was unhinged, and so the curtains told me to … yes, you guessed it … pull myself together.”
A STUMBLE
I goofed – badly.
Yes, last week’s list of 90-plussers was not 100 percent correct, and for that, I apologize.
Let me first make the correction, then ask that any others be relayed to me by phone or email.
Mistakenly on the list was Mary Frances Tyler, longtime Crows Landing residents. She died some three years ago.
And three others should have been on the list including Deolinda “Del” Alves, who has been overlooked a couple of times. The others are Betty Prevostini from whom we have lived directly across the street for 54 years. Heck, we even attended her 90th birthday party not too far back. And Marguerite Apland, whose 90th birthday was announced here just last month. Unfortunately, her name was omitted from our master list.
There’s no excuse for the errors and omissions – except maybe that time is catching up. So keep me on my toes.
AND TO VERA …
Happy birthday, Vera Bettencourt.
Vera noted her 102nd birthday last Saturday, April 11. She now lives in a care facility in Turlock – actually in the same room that housed the late Seth “Tex” Pace of Patterson. The staff recognized her birthday, but of course, the rest of us were not allowed to attend because of the shutdown.
And another on our 90-plus list who resides right here in Patterson will soon turn 110. That’s right – 110. Watch for a future announcement.
FOR OUR PMs
Persons of Maturity will remember when they napped during kindergarten classes. They just threw a rug down on the floor.
Heck, I do that now without the rug. Floor, chair … it makes no difference.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
There’s a lot of jack being paid to professional athletes these days for doing nothing.
Where do you suppose that money will be coming from?
AND FINALLY …
When you’ve lived in a community for five-or-more decades, as I have, picking out some of the highlights is not all that difficult.
One of those highlights is remembering friends who are no longer with us. A couple immediately comes to mind.
They would be the late Elwood Schut and Jerry Musson. I knew them both for years and miss them to this day.
These two guys were very well known in our community, although neither was a Patterson native. They married into local families and raised families here.
Both Elwood and Jerry were businessmen. Also strong community supporters and civic leaders. Over the years, they did much for many and thus had a multitude of friends.
And one of their attributes that attracted friends was their sense of humor. They each had it and weren’t shy about passing it on. You just had to enjoy yourself being around them.
Sometimes I wonder how we could have gotten along without them. They added much to Patterson’s richness, and I know many others who miss them as much as I do.
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
