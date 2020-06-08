Well, May was quite a month, now wasn’t it!
We started off timidly sheltering from the pandemic as the count went on. By month’s end, we had sadly topped 100,000 deaths in this country. Adding to our misery has been the loss of some 40 million jobs.
To make matters worse for some was the closure of our schools and churches, not to mention many businesses that have suffered through three months of financial panic. Those of us who are no longer in business or of working age should be thankful.
The only respite we had in May was the two minutes watching the American-built satellite blast into space. That was something.
Then came the sickening tragedy in Minneapolis that is causing nationwide protests, mayhem and looting. Here in California, we experienced the Rodney King episode a couple of decades back, and now the name of George Floyd has cast an even darker spell over our nation. I became physically ill watching the knee to the neck.
May the month of June brighten our spirits and give us the resolve to unite in efforts to improve our lot for all citizens. But it will take plenty of effort.
INCREASE BY TWO
We got some help from informants. The 90-plus list is this week increased to two.
They would be Sam and Bonnie Parker, both 91. They are longtime area residents who have been married 73 years and live between Patterson and Crows Landing.
They boost our 90-plus count to 68.
FOR OUR PMs
Being a Person of Maturity myself, I vividly remember as a youth drinking water from a garden hose in the yard.
It tastes terrible, like rubber. Do young people do the same today?
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
Last week’s story about my youth when at a summer high school game, a small plane buzzed the outfield – apparently desiring to land on the lighted field.
I now recall that I didn’t finish the story.
The plane crashed just outside town, and after the game, we followed the flashing lights and sirens. The plane had nosed into a cornfield after clipping some overhead wires. Neither the pilot nor his female passenger was killed, but spent some weeks in the local hospital.
Both were from Kansas City and headed for Chicago when they got lost and ran out of fuel.
My dad was a small-town lawyer and handled the divorce case for the defense. It seems the couple were next-door neighbors using the flight to leave their spouses.
AND FINALLY …
I hadn’t heard Rodney King’s name for years – until the last few days.
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
