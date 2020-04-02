We are all confronted with different and sometimes challenging circumstances these days. The latest I heard was about shopping for sugar and flour in our area stores.
In some, these shelves are bare. But these products are available in stores like Costco but only in 50-pound-and-larger bags.
SOME ADVICE
Here’s my advice to President Trump.
In the daily briefings from the White House, introduce Dr. Anthony Fauci to update us on the virus, then get out of the way.
The good doctor, 79, has advised past presidents on medical issues and is impressive when giving accurate information and answering questions. And we need his matter-of-fact calmness.
LATEST EMAIL
Said to be the most dangerous job:
Being a tail gunner on a Charmin delivery truck.
ANOTHER DELETE
Last week I suggested our president drop the use of the word “tremendous” from his everyday chats.
Now I’d like to add the word “fantastic” to his list, as in “we are doing a fantastic job.”
MORE BURMA SHAVE
Those roadside Burma Shave signs of yesterday yore were entertaining to many of us. Here’s a sample:
Brother Speeder
Let’s Rehearse
All Together
“Good Morning, Nurse”
OK, one more:
At Intersections
Look Each Way
A Harp Sounds Nice
But It’s Hard to Play
FOR OUR PMs
Only our Persons of Maturity remember when the counter at the Post Office was open on Saturday mornings.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
Finding sports on the tube these days is a challenge.
I’ve ended up watching rugby tournaments, both men’s and women’s. No, I don’t understand a thing about the rules, and hardly anything about the scoring.
Yet those bruisers seem to understand – and really go at it! Not a sport for the timid.
AND FINALLY …
Word has it that if our schools are closed too long, parents are gonna find a vaccine before the scientists.
