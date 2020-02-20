With the March 3 primary election just around the corner, local voters have a couple of important decisions to make.
The first results from the retirement late this year of District 5 County Supervisor Jim DeMartini. He is not seeking re-election and this year will be completing his 16th year on the board.
Three candidates are seeking to replace him as supervisor – and they know each other well. They are Channce Condit and Michael Kline, both currently serving on the Ceres City Council, and Tom Hallinan, a Yosemite Community College District trustee for 20 years who doubles as city attorney for Ceres, Patterson and Newman.
Condit and Kline as both young men who are just getting started in their political careers. Condit is from a well-known political family which has long ties to the West Side and gets the nod here. Take your chance with Channce.
However, it should be noted that this is not an endorsement of this newspaper but comes only from this columnist who has not worked closely with the other two candidates. The winner will be required to garner 50 percent of the vote on March 3 or face a November runoff.
And then there’s Measure N.
This is a unique measure that would help solve a problem has plagued our local school system for some time. It involves the hiring and retaining of high school teachers who cannot find affordable housing here when accepting a position.
Measure N bonds would provide the funding for construction of affordable rental housing for teachers and staff members just starting their careers. It would allow them to live here, spend their paychecks here, and create a pathway to eventual home ownership.
Presently, young teachers end up renting in nearby cities – and of course spend their paychecks there. Eventually the grind of commuting leads to job transferring to another district.
Patterson schools figure to save in training costs upped by turnover. Living where they work makes sense, and state law allows for bond money to be used for needed housing. Prohibited is using the new funds for salaries.
Measure N is worth your consideration.
MY FRIENDS SAY …
I have friends in Iowa, my native state.
They report the Democratic Party there is now aiming at completing its recent caucus count by the November election.
I’ll keep you posted.
A MIRACLE
Did you recently read that over in China, where a flu-like virus has reached epidemic status, a hospital was constructed in just 10 days!
In our country, it sometimes takes 10 days to get a building inspector to the site.
FOR OUR PMs
Remember those few short years when the hula hoop was popular?
If so, then you are a Person of Maturity. Congratulations.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
With the baseball season just around the corner, the subject of Pete Rose again comes into debate.
Pete, longtime fans remember, was a record-setting all-star who got caught betting on MLB games after his playing days but when he was a manager. That brought a life-time suspension from baseball and from ever gaining Hall of Fame recognition.
Now comes the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, which some have compared with the Chicago Black Sox’ game throwing in the World Series nearly a century ago.
Rose, we read, has again applied to the baseball commissioner to have his ban lifted. He has been admitted his guilt, suffered financial loss and I’m sure loss of dignity, and hurt no one but himself. In my opinion, he deserves a place in the Hall.
AND FINALLY …
It was none other than Will Rogers who said, “The short memory of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.”
Smart man, that Will.
