OK, there’s not much more to say that hasn’t already been said.
We’re all in this together – every last one of us. Our families and loved ones, our neighbors and friends, our community, the businesses that serve us, our churches, our schools, our civic organizations and youth groups, our government at all levels, the charitable organizations, and everything else that is unnamed.
Together. That’s the word. We need to look after each other, display kindness and consideration and empathy. Word around town is that Patterson has recorded over half a dozen virus cases.
It is expected to be difficult, but we will get through this. A vaccine will be developed by the scientific community. But until that is done, we must display compassion, for we are all in this together.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Those wishes go to Laurence Kolding who turned a spry 101 this Tuesday. He’s made Patterson his home since 1937.
LOST A 90-PLUSSER
That would be longtime Patterson resident Frances Hicks who left us at age 93. She had lived here since 1947 and leaves 61 on our list.
Every few months we run the entire list, if for no other reason than to give the readers a chance to correct our errors. If you spot an error, please contact me or the newspaper office. It would be greatly appreciated.
Mike Alberti, Loreene (Ghisletta) Alves, Manuel Alves, Zora Arredondo, Eleanor Bays, Gene Bays, Margaret Bernard, Vera (Stonecipher) Bettencourt (101), Winnie Bronzan;
Phyllis Breeves, Hazel Bruce, Bertha Burch, Pat Burch, Micaela Trevino Cantu, Antonette Carcello, Mary (Blinn) Carlson, Daniel Carroll, Jane Chaney, Lorene Cole;
Barbara (Coffrin) Cherron, Jim D’Anna, Brice Draper, Mimi (Cox) Draper, Bob English, Rita (Iturreria) Etchepare, Marilyn Ettleman, Thelma Fitzsimmons (100), Agritima Guerra, Adeline Kempton;
Bob Kimball, Velma (Kolding) Klein, Laurence Kolding (101), George Kosko, Virginia Lanfranki, Ciro Mancuso, Sr., Jack McConnell, Willie Mae Mellinger, Bob Messer, Nelda (Schut) Mitchell;
Ernest Moeller, Adelina Montoya, Jim Naphy, Melba Osnes, Verna Kaye Paiva, Tom Perez, Lena Peters, Hazel Raynor, Dorothy Reis, Allen Roberts;
Alexjandro Rodriguez, Leo Rovedatti, Louisa Sarasqueta, Selma Smith, Arlie Turner, Frances Tyler, Isabel Vieira, Vivian Wheeland, Thomas Whitfield, Dorothy Wiesendanger (109), Elsie Williams, Katie Williams.
FOR OUR PMs
Some of us who are of a certain age that qualifies us as Persons of Maturity recall the days when we enjoyed The Roadrunner clip at the local movie house.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
Someday soon the editors of the sports pages will run out of athletic events from the past in which to fill the daily space. I hope it’s soon.
AND FINALLY …
Some wise reader sent me a list of Great Truths learned by adults. Here’s a couple.
Raising teenagers is like nailing Jello to a tree.
Families are like fudge … mostly sweet, with a few nuts.
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
