Where oh where has he gone?
I’m speaking of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. He was a major mouthpiece for President Trump until a few weeks back, but we haven’t heard a word from Rudy for some time.
Maybe he didn’t get paid.
PAT ON BACK
Let’s give the Boy Scouts (and their parents) of local Troop 81 a big hand for their efforts over the holiday weekend.
They decorated the Patterson District Cemetery with tall flags lining the roadways – each year a beautiful sight – and put out flags downtown in front of businesses on the Monday holiday.
Let’s face it. There was plenty of room for excuses not to tackle the projects during our shutdown period, but the job got done to the community’s benefit.
BEING HELPFUL
We like to be helpful, so here’s a plea from Trudy de Groot, who lives out on Apricot Avenue.
Trudy has ended up with a female coyote and four pups living in her walnut orchard. They haven’t been good neighbors, destroying hose, sprinklers and pipe.
So Trudy needs some help. Anyone have any ideas. Either contact Trudy or this scribe.
BIG BIRTHDAY
We had another on our 90-plus list observe a big birthday just last Sunday.
That would be Thelma Fitzsimmons, who lived for many years and raised a family in Grayson. She is now 101, noting that anniversary last Sunday, May 24. She joins Vera Bettencourt (102) and Laurence Kolding (101) as centenarians on the list.
LOWER VOTING AGE?
There’s apparently a movement afoot in San Francisco – hopefully not a major one – that would give 16-year-olds the right to vote.
It’s an outrageous idea if I’ve ever heard one. It apparently is being promoted by a group of young people, and reportedly it has some support on that county’s Board of Supervisors.
But let’s face it: Minds of 16-year-olds are normally elsewhere, certainly not on issues involving millions of people. Young people may be smart, but they don’t absorb concepts involving politics, and they are certainly impressionable.
Just a bad idea.
FOR OUR PMs
Our longtime Patterson Persons of Maturity may agree with me on this point:
I’m beginning to know more people out in Patterson District Cemetery than I do in our growing community.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
I was a left fielder many years ago on my high school baseball team, and we played our games at night during the summer months.
One warm humid evening (they were al humid in Iowa), a small plane kept buzzing our field – coming lower and lower with each pass as we looked on in bewilderment. I even waved at the pilot.
After the game, we learned that the pilot had taken off from Kansas City, had gotten lost, and was short on fuel. He crashed into a cornfield a couple of miles out of town. No casualties.
With sports pages filled with memories these days, I thought I would pass mine along.
AND FINALLY …
Here’s another bit of wisdom received by email:
What’s the difference between Wuhan and Las Vegas?
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
Amen!
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.