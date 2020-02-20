If you are ever considering attending a Patterson Garden Club meeting, you can bet it will probably start with good company, great conversation, and a brunch composed of delicious dishes and treats.
Our January meeting was no exception, and the community bonds among the members bring warmth and energy to the room. This month club members donated beautiful decor items, home goods, crafting supplies, gardening supplies, and of course plants to our silent auction, the proceeds of which go towards our scholarship fund.
Patterson Garden Club members benefit from regular educational presentations given by a variety of speakers. Our speaker this month was Amy Thorpe from Rising Sun Farm, who presented on making beauty products with ingredients from the garden. While Rising Sun is known for their plants, they also offer a line of handmade beauty products including scrubs, lotions, soaps, and face masks which are available at their events.
The easiest of these handmade products to create is a sugar scrub which can benefit gardeners by moisturizing the skin, as well as taking care of stubborn adhesives like sap and sticky trap liquid.
The process begins by infusing an oil with the herbs of your choice, and Amy suggested calendula, yarrow, or lavender as good picks. Club members were able to create their own batches of sugar scrub by mixing sugar, oil, ground hibiscus petals for color, and rose-scented fragrance. The result was a visually vibrant and heavenly smelling product that left my cracked and dry gardener's hands feeling pampered after using it.
The club participated in a Community Seed Swap on Feb. 5. We hope this event will be a way to share the joy of gardening with other gardeners, and we are looking to bring a year-round Seed Library to our community.
During our meeting, group members learned of our upcoming group trips to Black Oak Casino on March 24 and Filoli Historic House and Garden on April 27th.
You can learn more about our club and events by liking our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PattersonGardenClub. We hope to see you at a future meeting!
