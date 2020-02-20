Things are sprouting and growing at the Patterson Library with their new free seed library program.
What is a seed library, you may ask? Patterson Library has provided the public with a collection of pure, healthy and viable seeds for the community to use in their own gardens free. They ask once the plants, either vegetables or flowers, have matured, to collect and save some seeds to restock the seed library for other members. If you are unable to collect the seeds, they ask participants to consider donating a seed packet or two. Currently, they have about ten varieties of vegetables to choose from and a collection of flowers from the Del Puerto High School garden donated by the students who maintain the space on their campus.
If you are also interested in supporting Del Puerto’s garden efforts, the Patterson Garden Club is also selling their seeds to continue to sustain the high school garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.