The following students have earned awards for excellence, patriotism and being prayerful:
Kindergarten: Amelia Campbell, Brooklyn Rebello
First grade: Chloe DelDon, Ryu Ramos
Second grade: Moana Eteaki, A.C. Villarente
Third grade: John Maring, Samuel Navarro-Ceja
Fourth grade: Dominic Alves, Mia Mendoza Torres, Jonas Meza
Fifth grade: Michael Brooks, Nolan Keller
Sixth grade: Dannalynn Freestone, Aryan Kapoor
Seventh grade: Kimberly Estrada, Valeria Meza
Eighth grade: Jessica Coble, Jillian Rightsell
The following students have earned Spirit – enthusiastic awards
Kindergarten: Abigail Chao
First grade: Teagan Borman, Edward Maring
Second grade: Kyler Dynes, Allison Stovall
Third grade: Kimberly Herrera, Sophia Timmons
Fourth grade: Gigi Brudnicki, Ellery Gustafson
Fifth grade: Blake Ritchie
Sixth grade: DiCi Heramia, Broden Thomas
Seventh grade: Kylie Guenther, Luis Sandoval
Eighth grade: Kadence Craven
