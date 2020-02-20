Editor’s note: This article was written by Glenn Moore, reporter at the Irrigator’s sister newspaper the Tracy Press, and is reprinted by permission. This critical topic will be the focus of this year’s Unite4Change event sponsored by PJUSD, March 27. Further details on that event to come.
For Tracy High senior Reyva Dhillon, half the battle of warning fellow students and their parents about potential dangers of social media is keeping track of fast-moving trends and the myriad of applications out there.
“We have had to go from putting apps in there like Facebook and Kik to adding new ones like Monkey and TikTok, which have definitely become more popular more recently,” she said.
On Tuesday night, she was one of four students speaking to Tracy Unified School District’s Diversity and Equity Committee about some of the dangers students face when they use social media. The students were all members of the San Joaquin County Human Trafficking Task Force’s Student Social Media Team which also has two students from Kimball High and hopes to add West High students in the future.
The team is in its third year of sharing information with peers and parents about how specific apps can be misused and abused to exploit young users.
“Just the idea behind social media, it’s kind of a way to kind of find entertainment and to find a way to connect with people you don’t really know that well and keep up with people you want to continue knowing,” Reyva Dhillon said. “But it’s really a fine line between using it in an appropriate way and using it in an inappropriate way, and we just want to kind of make sure parents can do whatever they can to prevent their children from tiptoeing over the line into the negative side.”
Adviser Brian Pekari, who is also president of the Tracy Unified School District board, said the students have given presentations to more than 10,000 people in three years. They are hoping to get students in other school districts to form their own teams.
“We’re kind of being a model for the county right now,” Pekari said. “The intention is to be able to put this together, work through all the issues that we may face when we’re trying to get this information out to the community, so that eventually this could be rolled out all throughout the county.”
On Tuesday, Reyva Dhillon was joined by three other students from Tracy High: sophomore Harleen Dhillon (no relation), senior Tejas Gill and senior Quynh Trosien. They discussed a few apps in detail. The dating apps Meet Me and Skout have no age restrictions. Monkey sets up brief video chats with random strangers and has been growing in popularity. And Secret Calculator, which has been featured in the Student Social Media Team’s presentations since the beginning, hides a password-protected browser interface behind a functional calculator screen.
“I think the reason we are most scared about those apps and also apps like Meet Me and Skout is because there is nothing we see that is, like, positive about using it,” Reyva Dhillon said. “Apps like Twitter and Instagram — our lives are social media, and especially the way we are going to get jobs in the future and the way we are going to go to school and meet people, it’s all intertwined with social media. But apps like Secret Calculator, Monkey, Meet Me and Skout, none of that has a positive future for us, so we just think students shouldn’t even have them on their phone at all.”
The team also covered apps from Twitter to Uber to Instagram and talked about the need for privacy settings.
Gill said one aspect of the problem is that young people don’t always know what to expect when they start using social media.
“I know some students get the applications and make accounts and start being very public on social media without understanding the implications of their actions and how people can use the applications for bad intentions and could end up harming them,” he said.
Some apps make it harder for parents to monitor their children’s activities because they’re deliberately designed to hide the app user’s intentions.
“I also think the issue is of communication between the parents and kids,” Trosien said. “It’s not necessarily the parents are dumb, it’s more the kids are being so much more secretive and they are not really showing they are hiding anything, so it’s harder to see there is something behind the face they are showing at home.”
Gill pointed out that some of the apps discussed Tuesday didn’t exist yet when the team began three years ago.
“A big part of the content when it comes to social media is that it’s always changing. And it’s really important to keep in mind that, even though we can have a very comprehensive presentation one year, next year, due to trends and the way social media kind of goes, it can be completely different,” he said.
Harleen Dhillon, the youngest of the four presenters, said her first year working with the group had taught her the risks of sharing personal information and connecting with strangers through different apps.
“Now that I’m on the team and we do the research of the app, you realize there’s more predators out there and how easy it is for them to prey on children who don’t know or aren’t aware of the intentions of these people,” she said. “Being a part of this team has opened my eyes more to the dangers that are out there of social media.”
The team members agreed that their presentation seemed to have a good impact on parents and teachers.
“With Secret Calculator and during our Snapchat demonstration, we always hear ‘Oh, what?’ coming from all the parents,” Trosien said. “It’s clear that they are shocked. It’s really easy to think, ‘Oh, my kid wouldn’t do that, my kid wouldn’t have that app or wouldn’t use it like that’ — but there is no way to really know that if you haven’t had a conversation with them and haven’t been checking up.”
“I’ve noticed it’s almost a rude awakening for some of these parents,” Harleen Dhillon said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, my child has Snapchat, but I didn’t know this could happen.’ The community need to know this is out there. We try to think this doesn’t happen in our community or that doesn’t exist. We need to be open to the fact that is out there and we need to be aware of it and we need to educate our children about it.”
Gill hopes more parents will see the team’s presentation and begin talking with their children.
“Having an open conversation with their child about morals and having that open communication and letting your student or your child know that you are there for them, no matter what, and you want to help them be safe on social media,” he said. “It’s very easy for students to think it’s their right to have social media, and that makes them a lot more prone to be secretive on social media and not really show their parents what’s happening, and that really leads to ignorance and danger as well.”
The students stressed, though, that they were not advocating for parents to remove all social media from their children’s reach.
“We do obviously bring up all the dangers of social media, but by no means are we saying students shouldn’t have social media, just because it is a fact of our world,” Reyva Dhillon said. “Our whole universe has to do with technology and online. There is no way to possibly prevent the world of social media meeting your child, but there are a lot of ways to prevent them from abusing it or being abused by it.”
