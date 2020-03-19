Last Friday, March 13, in conjunction with the Lions Club, Sacred Heart School held its annual fish fry. Scooter Friedrich, chairman of the fish fry said the club had purchased 800 pounds of fish for the event. Then Scooter along with Jarod Lara and the other club members braced themselves as they incorporated the health department's recommendation to take extra precautions to eliminate any contamination. The event had to be altered and last-minute changes were a must. All the patrons who had purchased tickets still showed up. Many of them arrived before that starting time of 5 p.m. This annual event usually offers two methods of serving, "dine-in" or "take out." But this year the dining hall tables were not being used. The only activity in the dining hall was the long line of customers getting their dinners to go. The visiting that usually occurs at this event was being done in the line, as everyone waited patiently to be served.
While many of the patrons like Cathy Aumoeualogo and her dad Kinney Tennis waited in line for 45 minutes but seemed unfazed that there were still about twenty-five people in front of them.
Mr. Tennis said it was his first time attending the Fish Fry and he was excited about getting his fish dinners. Betty Goodwin said she always gets her dinners to go and didn't mind the long line either. Marilee Cruz and Virginia Fernandez stood in line chatting and said the benefit of the Fish Fry was great and they didn't mind standing in line. One patron, Michael Wakefield said he'd only been in line about twenty minutes and he was already mid-way in the long line of patrons that stretched down the corridor and wrapped around into the breezeway. Another patron, Marilyn Hoobler, along with her daughter-in-law, Jaclyn and grandson Raef were also standing in line chatting. Marilyn said she usually dines in and enjoys that time visiting with friends she doesn't see often. Marilyn also said everyone was doing their best under the circumstances.
The Lions Club past President Tony Plaza said there is a lot of prep that goes into this Fish Fry event. But with every club member helping out, it turns out to be more fun than anything else. All hands were on deck Friday night, including parent James Jackson. Every member was busy, air-drying fish, frying fish, frying french fries and serving cold beer and wine to the many patrons patiently standing in line.
Beatrice Palacio, the first-year assistant coordinator, said with all the last-minute changes, the event still turned out to be phenomenal.
The Lions Club sponsors the entire event, but all the proceeds are equally split with Sacred Heart School for their general fund. The Lions Club uses their equal portion of the proceeds to support our community in various capacities.
