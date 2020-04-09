Senior year is a coming of age experience that cannot be summed up with simple words. It is the culmination of a child’s life work.
These young adults have worked Monday through Friday for nine months out of every year for the last thirteen years to earn the privilege of graduating high school.
They’ve spent their entire lives perpetually learning, adapting and growing in character.
They are honored when their names are called aloud while they are given their hard-earned diplomas. They celebrate with dances, trips, gifts and parties. They are sent off with congratulations on a job well done during what are inarguably the most difficult developmental stages of life.
Surrounded by their peers and loved ones, they are praised for their commitment to their own lives and to the communities they live, work and volunteer in.
Before the world’s attention was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors were taking advantage of minimum day Wednesdays at their favorite food stops with their friends. They were making plans for prom. Dresses had been bought and tuxedos rented. Caps and gowns were ordered for the graduation ceremony and a senior class trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain was scheduled. Senior athletes were playing in their final season. The athletes looked forward to their respective celebration nights when their teammates and coaches would supply food and drink while they enjoyed each other’s company for what was likely to be the last time.
Unfortunately, those plans have all been halted.
Patterson Joint Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano's hopes that physical classes would resume in May were dashed alongside the students and staff he serves.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s prediction that schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year has come to pass. There is no doubt that COVID-19 is a dangerous virus.
We all must do our part to help contain the spread to prevent further illness and loss of life. For that to be done, senior year festivities have come to an abrupt and anticlimactic end.
Students interviewed understood what is at stake and appreciated the gravity of society’s situation.
They are sheltering at home and trying to remain hopeful during a tumultuous time of ambiguity.
In speaking with some of the class of 2020, they are confident in their ability to maintain their grades and continue their education via the district’s distance learning plan.
Distance Learning was set in motion as a solution to canceled classroom attendance.
One student said that the teachers are “making apt use of the resources” they were provided and “have been able to maintain the pace that was originally developed in the classroom.”
Frustration is evident. Some acknowledge the work they’ve put into their PREP projects will not be realized because they cannot complete or present them in the current situation.
“Under directions from the State Superintendent of Instruction, students will not be penalized for work they are unable to complete because of school closure. While most of our students have internet access, some do not. The directives provided by State Superintendent Thurmond require that distance learning enhance a student’s grade and not harm it,” PJUSD Superintendent Alfano said.
That includes, but is not limited to, the senior PREP project.
During the April 6 School Board meeting, Alfano remarked that the PREP project is still a graduation requirement but will need to be modified.
He asked that all parents and students visit the district website at www.patterson.k12.ca.us, which has an archive of all information that has been shared regarding the school closure. The website will be updated as necessary to keep the community informed of any changes.
The community has fortunately been spared from the worst of the novel coronavirus thus far. While most parents are coping with their grown-up concerns due to the pandemic, we shouldn’t lose sight of the concerns of young adults.
No, most of them don’t have to worry about losing their jobs, but they are instead processing the loss of childhood hopes and dreams that would have come to fruition during the remainder of this school year.
They’ve idealized the perfect slow dance with their sweetheart at their last high school dance. They are coming to terms with band concerts that won’t take place and missing out on playing varsity sports. Plans for an exciting summer trip to commemorate their advancement into adulthood has been quashed. They’ve anticipated what it would feel like to finally switch their tassels decorated with a 20 to denote their status as the first class of the decade from the left to the right.
The first class of the decade now mired in uncertainty, sadness and true grief.
The consensus of the students interviewed is that their main concern is focused on their graduation ceremony.
Rest assured class of 2020, Superintendent Alfano has affirmed that Patterson seniors will receive the commencement they have earned. The form that commencement takes is yet to be determined and will be influenced by the length of the shelter in place order.
Many ideas are being weighed, and the community’s input is being taken into consideration. Regardless of the shape that commencement takes, the Patterson community supports you.
The seniors who contributed to this article were asked if they had any words of encouragement for their classmates. In true Tiger spirit, they did.
“Although the virus has affected the class of 2020 in ways we couldn’t have ever imagined, I can assure you that personally, it doesn’t alter the fact that I am and forever will be a proud Tiger.” Isaac R.
Jacob M. called on his classmates to stay on track with online work and encouraged them to enjoy spending time with their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.