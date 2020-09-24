West Stanislaus Fire Protection District (West Stan) is hosting a drive-thru barbeque chicken dinner on Sept. 25. The half-chicken, beans, salad, and two rolls will be served from 4-6 p.m. at the Westley fire station located at 8598 Kern Avenue.
Funds raised will be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for the volunteer firefighters.
Organizer and volunteer Josh Campo said this fundraiser will essentially replace the traditional Dinner Dance that the department usually holds. The Dinner Dance is a long-standing tradition that has served as an annual community reunion as much as it has a fundraiser in years past. “Because of the farmer’s almanac, it is one night a year where you see everyone. It’s all part of the Westside and the group of volunteers we have. And we strive to keep our hometown volunteers” Historically, the volunteers who serve Patterson and the Westside are farmers more often than not. The traditional tri-tip sit-down dinner is a way for those who are distant throughout the year to get back in touch, “we do it for the community.”
When asked if there were any other fundraisers planned, Campo said there is potential for more. “We want to broaden our horizons to see where we can help people in our community.” West Stan is considering the possibility of donating some of the funds they raise back into the community. Specifically, the residents of Del Puerto Canyon who are recovering from the Canyon Zone Fires.
Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association (PVFA) is also holding a fundraiser soon.
On Oct. 11, from 7-11 a.m., firefighters will be serving breakfast drive-thru style at the Patterson Masonic Lodge located at 605 North Sixth Street.
The breakfast is typically served at the station, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve been forced to move off-site to accommodate traffic.
PVFA hopes to sell more than 500 meals to cover the cost of PPE, tools, and other necessary equipment. Sales last year were fewer than anticipated, and the volunteers hope for a big turnout this year.
Volunteer firefighter Jen Lemus is organizing the breakfast this year. For $10, you can show your support for Patterson’s volunteer firefighters and fill your belly with pancakes, sausage, hashbrowns, and eggs.
Looking forward, PVFA anticipates having to make some changes to their annual Toy Drive that serves Patterson’s children. Firefighters might not be able to hand out candy canes on their Santa route, and toy sorting will likely have to be done in house as well, but Patterson’s firefighters know that Santa must still make his rounds or he might end up on the naughty list!
Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association has a Facebook page that they encourage residents to follow: https://www.facebook.com/Patterson-Volunteer-Firefighters Association-967497376600375
