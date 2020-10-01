Patterson High School senior Zianna Garcia was one of 30 students selected to the class of 2020-21 Stanislaus County Leadership Academy. Those selected will participate in a yearlong program whose stated goal is to bring youth, private organizations, and the general public together to explore leadership and local career opportunities in innovative ways. Leadership Academy graduates receive a scholarship upon completion that can be used for college expenses.
Garcia was referred to the program by a Leadership Academy Alumni. She admitted that the application process was a “handful,” but ultimately, the program interested the Patterson High senior, and she applied. During an essay portion of the application process, Garcia was asked to write about the hardships she has overcome in her life.
“I wrote about my experiences in foster care the past nine years and how I still managed to uphold my academic achievements and progress in school. We also had to be interviewed, and I was a little nervous at first, but gradually grew more confident in myself,” Garcia said. Zianna has been staying with her guardians Blanca Castrejon and Joel Leon, for the last three years and has been in Patterson for seven years.
Ultimately, Garcia succeeded in being accepted into the program following the application process. A prospect she is excited to take on.
“I was extremely proud of myself because there were about 60 applicants, and only half of that had been accepted. It’s truly an honor to be able to participate in a program like this,” Garcia said. “I would say this is a great opportunity for me because I can explore new career opportunities in my community. Since I have no idea yet what I want to do career-wise, I think that this will help me figure out what career I could be interested in pursuing.”
Students have already met virtually twice, once for a “Meet and Greet” in August and for a “Team Building and Intro to Local Leadership Day” on Sept. 4.
Matt Emerzian, author and founder of “Every Monday Matters,” shared with students that before they can effectively lead others, they must first take care of themselves. Emerzian empathized that this can be difficult amidst a pandemic. He provided them with some tools that they can utilize to cultivate wellness and adapt to this “new normal.”
Students also had the opportunity to hear from local leaders who have been on the front lines leading the county through the COVID crisis. The local leaders’ panel included Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall, Stanislaus County District 1 Supervisor Kristin Olsen, Stanislaus County Security Manager, Terrorism Liaison Coordinator and CalOES Law Branch County Coordinator Ron Reid from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, and Stanislaus County Public Health Director Lori Williams. Students concluded the virtual class session with a presentation on “True Colors.” They had the opportunity to learn about their own leadership style and their classmates’ leadership styles.
Garcia shared that the students in the group were given GrubHub gift cards so that they could enjoy breakfast together during the Meet and Greet meeting held online, and she has enjoyed participating in the program.
“My experiences have been fun so far. Even though the meetings have been held virtually, our teachers/coordinators have been doing their best to make it as engaging as possible.”
Leadership Academy’s next class is “Manufacturing Day,” on Oct. 2. The students will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual tour of a local manufacturer, Enviro Tech Chemical Services. Following the virtual tour of Enviro Tech, E. & J. Gallo Winery will present to the students about their organization and the scholarship and internship opportunities available there. Students will conclude the day with a virtual “Manufacturing Challenge” team-building activity.
Garcia hopes to use this program to better herself and open up more options for her. She plans to attend a four-year university after graduating from Patterson High.
“I am hoping to become a better leader in this program. I want to learn better communication skills and even learn more about the many career opportunities I don’t know very much about,” Garcia said. “I encourage more students from Patterson to apply for this program because this year, I am the only member from Patterson. It is a lot of work and commitment, but it will really help you gain a better understanding of what’s available in our county and become more active in your community.”
Along with being a member of the Stanislaus County Leadership Academy, Garcia is also active as a Patterson FFA Chapter Officer, a MASA and CSF Club member. Garcia has also played tennis and soccer during her time at Patterson High.
