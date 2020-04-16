Learning to work with the Restart students has been an enlightening experience. The class currently consists of four men and two women, with several more men, young veterans, who may be arriving at the house very soon.
I joined the group on March 1, just as the COVID-19 virus started to hit. Like everyone else, we’ve been rolling with the punches, following the dictates of health officials as soon after they’re published as possible – which means that we’ve all been interacting remotely, via webcam.
The H.O.S.T. House residents are currently sheltering in place, meaning that students (except the ladies), staff and overnight guests are now all confined to the house and yard. Like everyone else, we’ve been adapting to working together from various locations.
The Restart program teaches emotional intelligence, particularly as it applies to getting and keeping a job. The students are all learning their own interpersonal styles, as well as how to interact most effectively with others whose perspectives are different.
Garden update
We have been working on the garden, starting with planting seeds in little newspaper pots, for the last couple of weeks. The assignment for Monday afternoon was to finish designing the garden and purchase the materials needed to build it. We had already decided on eight 3’ x 6’ raised beds in two rows, with a walkway between them.
What stumped us was how to protect our delicate seedlings from critters. Gophers, birds and a territorial ground squirrel all posed a threat, in addition to the usual assortment of insects. How would we keep things out?
We started with a really cool design for what was essentially a greenhouse covered in chicken wire that, in retrospect, probably would have been a challenge even for an experienced carpenter – which nobody was.
We eventually pared it down to the raised beds, and the students decided to apply the concept of covering the planter beds on three sides with chicken wire. They went to work and figured out how to rig up removable frames to go over each bed.
One of the students has some experience, both in gardening and landscape maintenance, so he went along on the supply run. Both chicken wire and landscape cloth were laid in the beds before the planting medium was put back in.
Pre-coronavirus, the students would have spent Tuesday volunteering at the Modesto Love Center. With that option temporarily gone, they worked on the garden: shoveling compost, completely clearing out the three existing raised beds and mixing the spent soil with the donated compost.
Hopefully, they will be able to plant the seedlings soon.
Update: We’re very excited to have been gifted with some food grade 55-gallon drums, which will make excellent planters – and save us some resources that would have been needed for the raised beds.
New kitchen gear
During the course of the week, it became clear that the students were struggling to come up with dinners at the house – they are responsible for feeding themselves, along with any overnight guests. Like the food banks, dinner donations have dried up since the stay at home order, and the kitchen at the house is out of commission. Yet, with the right equipment, the folks at H.O.S.T. House can be pretty self-sufficient.
But they didn’t have the right equipment. They had an electric griddle, along with some sort of a pot that plugged in but wasn’t an electric skillet. A quick trip to WalMart later, and they also had two 4-quart crockpots and an electric skillet. A wok is on its way, as well as a larger crockpot. Some of the folks there like to cook, and were pretty excited to see the equipment arrive at the house.
The equipment arrived mid-afternoon, so the lesson for the day turned out to be one of the ladies taking charge of cooking dinner in the new equipment, with the assistance of the other students.
One of the students later texted two photos: a plate full of rice, beans and chicken verde; and another plate, empty except a little puddle of leftover sauce.
Dinners still needed
Note: many of the volunteers who have provided food during the day and/or hot dinner meals have pre-existing conditions, and so food for those in need is temporarily in short supply. If you are able to provide a hot meal, it would surely be appreciated. Delivery can be contact-free – just put the donation on the porch, and knock before getting back into your vehicle. The students greatly appreciate any donations, would prefer to thank you personally, if it were possible. H.O.S.T. House is located at 405 South Fourth Street.
