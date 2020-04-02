Last week the Irrigator ran a story stating that the Hammon Senior Center would be closed through April 5. This was incorrect. The center will in fact be closed through April 30 due to the COVID-19 virus. This is subject to change. The Irrigator apologizes for the error.
The senior center is now serving as distribution centers of frozen meals to replace the senior congregate lunch program and will continue to do so through the shutdown.
Seniors older than 60 can call the Senior Information Hotline at (209)558-8698 to get on the meal program list. The box contains frozen meals for five days.
Important hotlines and information
Information for veterans to schedule a phone appointment: 209-558-7380
Senior information hotline: 209-558-8698
Seniors can also call 211
Facebook Page: Stanislaus County Veterans Service Office
Website: agingservices.info
Senior hotline: 209-558-8698 for all questions related to seniors, to include meal delivery/pick-up service, grocery information or other services
Veterans Services: 209-558-7380 for scheduling telephone interviews and appointments to process VA claims.
HICAP: 209-558-4540
