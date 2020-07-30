Three Patterson High School graduates were awarded a $500 scholarship at the annual Invest In Me Community Meeting and Award Night on July 22nd.
Cassandra Garcia - San Jose State, Charlotte Jones - California State University Fullerton, and Allison Morales - Modesto Junior College received their awards in front of a virtual audience this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their eligibility for the awards was based on their attendance at the fifth annual Invest In Me conference in February and their response to the prompt: Why is it necessary for youth voices to be represented in our community? How have you used your voice or plan to use it since participating in our 5th Annual Empowerment Conference?
Erica Ayala, Executive Director and Founder of Invest In Me, said of the event, “We are excited to be able to offer scholarships to local high school students once again this year. It’s important to invest in our youth’s goals, and it’s our small contribution in assisting Central Valley graduates with their post-graduate plans.”
“Invest In Me is a non-profit organization focused on self-empowerment, leadership and civic engagement in the Westside of Stanislaus County. Invest in Me provides participants with opportunities for self-development and growth on a personal and professional level, build skills to become leaders in their school and communities, and provide guidance and mentorship to support a successful transition to education and/or career path.”
About this year’s recipients, Ayala said,” We are proud of their accomplishments, and we are excited to see what their future holds.”
Ayala’s hope is that the foundation will be able to continue to provide these scholarships for years to come.
