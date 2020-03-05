The Invest in Me Fifth Annual Empowerment Conference hosted students from Newman, Turlock, Merced, Modesto and Patterson, offering those in attendance the chance to participate in two workshops on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Patterson Joint Unified Professional Development Center.
The first workshop was an introduction to sustainability by four graduates from UC Merced: Julia Burmistrova, Michelle Gilmore, Beth Clifton and Melissa Conn.
The second workshop presented by Jeanette Torrez and Vivian Covarrubias from Golden Valley Health Centers was on the topic of healthy living.
Founder and Executive Director of Invest in Me Erica Ayala welcomed participants, followed by Veronica, Assistant Superintendent of Patterson Unified School District.
Students were introduced with a morning activity addressing the importance of the Census and how it impacts local communities.
A keynote address was given by Patterson’s Alexis Zaragoza to start the day. An afternoon keynote address was given by District 12 Senator Anna Caballero. Following Caballero’s address was a panel that included professionals from different sectors: Abe Maciel with Crystal Geyser; CG Roxanne, Maria Rosales with UC Merced; Felipe Rodriguez, doctorate student at UC Merced and Nicolina Hernandez with Sempra Energy Utilities.
A Certificate of Congressional Recognition was also presented to the Invest in Me Fifth Annual Empowerment Conference by district representative Melissa Santos for U.S. Congressman Josh Harder.
