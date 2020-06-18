Everybody deals with stress and anxiety, however our anxieties can
sometimes get the best of us. Its important to know how to cope with
your anxieties and fears if they get out of control.
Here is a list of stress free tips that a person can use to help manage
their daily stresses and anxieties.
1. Take a break: Sometimes, we get stressed out when everything happens all at once. When this happens, a person should take a deep breath and try to find something to do for a few minutes to get their mind off of the problem. A person could take a walk, listen to some music, read the newspaper, or do an activity that will give them a fresh perspective on things.
2. Carry a small notebook of positive statements with you: Whenever you come across an affirmation that makes you feel good, write it down in a small notebook and carry it around in your pocket. Whenever you feel anxious, open up your small notebook and read those statements.
3: You can't predict the future: While the consequences of a particular fear may seem real, there are usually other factors that can not be anticipated and can affect the results of any situation. We may be ninety-nine percent correct in predicting the future, but all it takes is for that one percent to make a world of difference.
4. Challenge your negative thinking with positive statements and
realistic thinking: When encountering thoughts that make you fearful or depressed, challenge those thoughts by asking yourself questions that will maintain objectivity and common sense. Focus on the reality of your situation and not on your thoughts.
5. Divide your activities into separate steps: When facing a current or upcoming task that overwhelms you with a lot of anxiety, divide the task into a series of smaller steps and then complete each of the smaller tasks one step at a time. Completing these smaller activities will make the stress more manageable and increases your chances of success.
6. Take advantage of the help that is available around you: If possible, talk to a professional who can help you manage your depression and anxieties. They will be able to provide you with additional advice and insights on how to deal with your current problem.
BIOGRAPHY
Stan Popovich is the author of the popular managing fear book, "A Layman's Guide To Managing Fear". For more information about Stan's book and to get some free mental health advice, please visit Stan's website at www.managingfear.com
