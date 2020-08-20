Soroptimist International of Patterson has officially canceled the Martini Mayhem event ahead of it's rescheduled date in September.
The event was originally scheduled to take place in March but was moved to Sept. 19 in the hopes of being able to hold the event. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has not dissipated, resulting in the organization calling off the event entirely.
Soroptimist intends to hold the Hot Cocoa 5K and the Trees in the Park fundraisers in the winter because those events can be held with social distancing protocols in mind. Soroptimist International of Patterson members will hold meetings via Zoom to discuss future possibilities.
The cancelation of Martini Mayhem will be a significant setback for the 62-year-old group that relies on the event to provide a significant source of fundraising for scholarships. It represents one of five major projects the group holds throughout the year along with Miss Patterson Table Setting, and Hot Cocoa 5K Family Walk/Run, Little Mr. and Miss Apricot Talent Show and Christmas Trees in the Park.
Those who provided sponsorships or were included in the advertisement booklet can contact Juanzette Hunter at 892-6651 for requests for a refund or a rollover of their sponsorship.
