May has been observed as Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States since 1949.
Educating the general public about the common nature of mental disorders, organizations like National Alliance on Mental Illness hope to dispel the stigma around mental health that still plagues our society.
Encouraging people to freely discuss mental health disorders normalizes the conversations that are necessary for advancing society’s perceptions beyond shame.
In America one in five adults has a mental health disorder.
One in six youths also experience mental illness.
Fifty percent of all lifetime illness begins by age 14.
Generations of people have hidden their mental illness.
Unnecessarily living in shame many people turn to unhealthy and unsafe coping mechanisms because they fear backlash for seeking help.
Drug and alcohol abuse, self-harm, and other high risk activities are often signs of untreated mental illness.
Mental disorders are common.
Do not feel shame if you are struggling.
If you or someone you know needs help please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts please call 911.
Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 to confidentially help teens and adults. Text HOME to 741741 to be connected with a crisis counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.