All Patterson High School Seniors and their parents are invited to attend a WebEx meeting hosted by Patterson Joint Unified School District and PHS staff.
The virtual meeting will take place Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.
Students will receive a link to the meeting in their district email.
“Our high school staff will be covering important topics such as grading, PREP, graduation ceremonies and college admissions changes to help the Class of 2020,” a notice from Patterson Joint Unified School District stated. “Please attend so that you can stay informed and reduce your stress during this difficult time. We are here and ready to support you!”
Please visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us for all district updates and information.
