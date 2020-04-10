Operation Easter Bunny

The same volunteer firefighters that brought Operation Santa Claus to Patterson families have announced that they are officially working with the Easter Bunny this weekend!
The Easter Bunny will be riding atop a fire engine and hopes to see lots of neighbors in their yards smiling and waving!
The firefighters will not be collecting gifts this Easter weekend.
Their mission is to spread Easter cheer.
The Easter Bunny is a very busy rabbit so, this is a one-time-only event.
Check the route schedule and listen for sirens.
Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association posted to Facebook their anticipated route through town starting Saturday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m. They will also do a route through Diablo Grande on April 11 at 9 a.m.
If Patterson Volunteer Firefighters are unable to finish their route on April 11, they will start again on Sunday, April 12 at 9:00 a.m. Depending on time availability, the volunteers will also try and visit rural areas of Patterson on April 12.
Scheduled routes
- Diablo Grande
- Downtown Neighborhoods
- Neighborhoods east of Second Street/Highway 33
- Heartland Ranch Neighborhoods
- Walker Ranch Neighborhoods
- Neighborhoods south of Sperry/ West of Ward
- Neighborhoods south of Sperry/ East of Ward
