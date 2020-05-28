Bobby Yamamoto, President of the Patterson Lions Club along with member Steve Brooks delivered two pallets of canned food to The Gathering church -- the location of the Church Without Walls food pantry -- on May 23.
Yamamoto grows tomatoes for the Hunt’s facility in Oakdale at his Westley farm. Utilizing his network of farm industry professionals, Yamamoto helped make this donation possible.
The farm and agriculture industry has suffered unprecedented losses during the global COVID-19 pandemic. National prices on hogs, live cattle, ethanol and cotton have tumbled 25% to 53%. Farm bankruptcies have increased by 23%.
Supply chains have been decimated by quarantine and illness, leaving many farmers with no option to recoup their money and no way to get these commodities onto grocery store shelves.
Even still, local farmers and the businesses that buy their crops have shown a great deal of support for Patterson and the Westside communities.
Pastor Peter Foster and his wife Betsy started the food pantry for families experiencing food scarcity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spurred on by the increased need experienced by the county supported Westside Food Pantry, the Fosters and the community at large have stepped in, easing stress on local resources.
Con-Agra foods donated refried beans, enchilada sauce, tomato paste, and seasoned diced tomatoes. Bulk almonds from Minturn Nut Company were also given. Cal Coast Commodities, Blue Diamond and Morningstar Farms have also committed to making contributions to the Westside’s newest food pantry.
With donations of both perishable and non-perishable food items coming from Wal-Mart, Savemart, PepsiCo, New Life Church in Turlock, and many community members, the food pantry has run out of food during every pick-up.
The Fosters and other local churches that support the pantry financially expect this need to continue until people are back at work, and the economy stabilizes. This stabilization may come many months down the road. And for people who are hungry today, that time frame may as well be an eternity.
These most recent donations are accepted with gratitude and are expected to sustain the needs of the community for many weeks, maybe months, to come.
