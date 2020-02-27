Patterson – Invest In Me Founder, Erica Ayala, announces fifth annual Empowerment Conference designed to support local middle and high school youth in their educational and career objectives. The one-day summit is free of charge and will convene diverse panelists providing college and community leadership perspectives and breakout sessions.
Stanislaus County high school seniors are eligible to apply for an Invest In Me scholarship. “It’s important for me to work with youth and show them how to navigate the next steps after high school,” said Ayala. “Whether they seek leadership skills or assistance with navigating resources, the program is intended to help them achieve their goals.” Invest In Me started as a thesis concept and is now a nonprofit organization offering local youth trainings and tours.
The conference has served over 500 local youth in five years and has received sponsorship from local government agencies, corporations and community organizations. Supporters include Stanislaus County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, Crystal Geyser, CG Roxane, Tri Counties Bank and others.
“I’m excited to meet and network with community leaders and other students like me,” said Leanna Lopez, a Senior from Del Puerto High School. Senator Anna Caballero representing the 12th Senate District will make keynote remarks, and guest speakers include local professionals and college student perspectives who will share their personal experiences.
The Empowerment Conference will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM at the Patterson Joint Unified Professional Development Center 530 Keystone Pacific Parkway Boulevard, in Patterson, California. Light breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Register here:
https://forms.gle/nSU9JMrM8R77f29r6
Ayala, a Patterson native, was raised by parents who immigrated to the Central Valley in search of fulfilling their dream of a better life for their children. With the encouragement and support from her parents, Ayala earned a double Bachelor of the Arts degree in Communication and Gender Studies from the California State University, Stanislaus and a Masters of Arts in Leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California, where she penned her thesis, “Invest and Empower Young Women of Today.” She is passionate about the value of education and giving back to the next generation.
Invest In Me is a non-profit organization focused on self-empowerment, leadership and civic engagement in Stanislaus County designed for 7th-12th grade students. Invest in Me provides participants with opportunities for self-development and growth on a personal and professional level, build skills to become leaders in their school and communities, and provide guidance and mentorship to support a successful transition to education and/or career path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.