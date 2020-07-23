Congratulations to Autumn McCuller for completing her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing at Simpson University in Redding, California!
McCuller graduated with the Class of 2020 in April. The university hosted a virtual open house event where students and their families were invited to meet with professors and classmates.
Awards were presented during a Facebook video event that allowed viewers to offer congratulations to honor their academic achievements and overall contributions to the Simpson community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.