On March 27, 2020 Patterson Joint Unified School District (PJUSD) invites parents and adult leaders throughout the community to stand together in front of all its schools to greet students with signs displaying positive messages of hope, support, and reassurance.
Participants are encouraged to register via the following link: http://bit.ly/unite4change20, select the school they wish to attend, and report to the school at 7:00 am on Friday, March 27th.
Participants are also invited to join Superintendent, Dr. Philip Alfano, following the event for a breakfast and a continued discussion on how to continue to support our students, reassure them that they’re taken care of and that we are all united in our efforts to provide them with a safe and healthy community in which to live. This year’s panel discussion will focus on internet safety and human trafficking prevention.
Background
In 2018 the District invited parents and leaders throughout the community in response to the aftermath taking place after the unfortunate events at Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland Florida.
Following the incident, widespread fear and uncertainty took place at schools across the country as a surge of threat claims, mostly originating from internet and social media platforms, were investigated and largely proven to be unsubstantiated rumors.
Nevertheless, the consequences of the sensationalized subject matter produced legitimate fear among youth and their families, sparking protests and walkouts at schools across the country.
While students participated in staged walk-outs throughout the country, Patterson students were instead welcomed-in to their schools by parents and community leaders holding signs with messages of love, positivity, and reassurance that they are cared for and safe within the community.
In an invitation video, Superintendent Dr. Alfano stated, “It’s important that we as adults reassure our children and show them that they are loved and appreciated, and that we will do whatever we can in our power to keep them safe and healthy in a secure environment.”
The event yielded hundreds of parents and adult leaders throughout the community in front of Patterson schools, with over 100 parents attending the breakfast discussion following the morning event.
With such a positive response over the past two years, the District has embraced the Unite 4 Change event as a day of positivity for its students, as well as an opportunity to educate and inform parents of important issues today’s youth experiences, not only within our schools and community, but many times nationally and abroad.
Last year’s event, following the morning welcoming of the students, addressed vaping and substance abuse, providing facts about the impacts they have on youth, ways they are being accessed, and how to distinguish legal from counterfeit products (which are often laced and more dangerous).
It was discovered that nearly 90% of confiscated items from the high schools, although appeared to come from legitimate establishments, were indeed counterfeit products.
This year’s event
Like in previous years, Unite 4 Change this year will consist of two mini-events beginning at 7 a.m. on the morning of Friday March 27.
The first part of the event asks parents and adult leaders to stand in front of our schools and welcome in our students with signs containing positive messages and reassurance that they are loved and cared for by their community. This portion begins at 7 a.m. at a school site of their choice, as students enter their campuses.
Once school begins, the second part of the event commences with the breakfast panel discussion at 8:15 am at the District’s Professional Development Center, right next to the District Office (530 Keystone Blvd.).
This year’s panel discussion seeks to educate parents and the community about human trafficking prevention and internet safety.
In February, a statewide sting saw 518 offenders arrested on charges relating to human trafficking, 31 whom were from Stanislaus County.
According to the Patterson Irrigator report, 87 victims were rescued, including 11 minors. Similarly, in December an alleged child predator was thwarted after “allegedly using Snapchat to contact local minors, posing as a youth between eight grade and 16 or 17 years old.” Thankfully in this case, “the victim’s family member, ‘was observant enough to see’ that the child had inappropriate images, and intervened” (Patterson Police Service, 2019).
Panelists are comprised of both students and a variety of field experts related to the subject. In preparation for the event, the District has been working with the Stanislaus County Haven Women’s Center along with the HARRT Program at Patterson High School and Del Puerto High School. Additionally, the District hosted a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement, including the division of the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) to discuss preventative methods and parent outreach.
Adults and community members are encouraged to register to confirm their attendance to help prepare for the event. Additionally, Dr. Alfano has encouraged principals and managers to work with staff, as practical, to be flexible with schedules to allow for participation. Registration can be found by clicking the attached flyer, or via the following link: http://bit.ly/unite4change20.
To find out more about Unite 4 Change or other District events, initiatives, and programs please visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us or call Johnny Padilla at (209) 895-7738. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/PJUSD95363.
