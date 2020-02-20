25 Years Ago – February 23, 1995
Westside Bank Manager Marla von Moos was honored last week by Daisy Troop 795 who chose her as a role model because of her community involvement.
The Patterson High boys, coached by Dave Klein, wrapped up the Trans Valley League basketball championship Tuesday evening with a resounding 70-55 win over Ripon Christian. It was the boys’ first league title in eight years.
50 Years Ago – February 19, 1970
The city of Patterson is considering joining with other municipalities in a landfill operation for waste products. Burning regulations recently went into effect.
Ernest Moeller of Patterson has received the outstanding Scouter-of-the-Year award in the Del Capitan Boy Scout District.
Former Patterson High athletic standout Vico Bondietti is the new athletic director at McLane High School in Fresno, where he has been the varsity football coach since 1959. His teams have won three championships.
75 Years Ago – February 23, 1945
An unusual cold wave struck here last weekend, catching early picnic parties in the hills Sunday afternoon when snow flurries were reported.
Howard Gomes, who recently completed boot camp, has been assigned to the USS Levy, a destroyer escort. Robert Minghetti, S1/c, has been assigned to the USS Elkhart. He is in the Soignal Corps.
Constantino Foiada is serving in the 40th Division, engaged in pinning back the Japanese on Luzon.
Emmett Watson has been promoted to staff sergeant and is fighting in Germany while his wife Helen lives here. His brother Kenneth also advanced to the rank of sergeant at Hamilton Field. His wife also is named Helen.
100 Years Ago – February 19, 1920
The influenza epidemic has hit hard in the Patterson area. Although no deaths have been reported, the number of reported cases has increased from 65 to 130 in the past week. Schools remain closed and all public meetings have been cancelled. Local gatherings are discouraged. A benefit concert at the high school has been postponed and the county Debating League schedule has been cancelled.
Mrs. J.A. Mc Elhern has passed the state pharmaceutical exam and is now licensed and working at Eagle Drug.
The Patterson Panthers have purchased new baseball uniforms for the upcoming season.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
