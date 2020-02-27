25 Years Ago – March 2, 1995
Isaac Acevedo has been hired to succeed Mike Albert as the city’s recreation director. The position has been changed to part-time employment.
High schooler Robbie Cozart won first place in the local Lion Club Student Speakers Contest. Lion Ernie Moeller chaired the event, the speech topic being “Does the media go too far?”
Sophomore Carlos Gonzalez set a school wrestling record for wins this season on his way to compiling a 51-5 record. Over two seasons, he is 97-8.
50 Years Ago – February 26, 1970
The fate of two historic palm trees on East Las Palmas Avenue hung in the balance this week. The county had informed property owner Larry Buehner Sr. that the trees had to go so that curbs, gutters and sidewalks could be installed. Buehner wanted to keep the trees, and so did a number of Patterson residents. One tree was damaged and could not be saved, but the other was replanted a couple of days after being removed. The county’s Director of Public Works Richard Barhite ordered the replanting in front of the former locker plant building.
75 Years Ago – March 2, 1945
A noted war correspondent speaking here to a large crowd gathered at the high school predicts the war in the Pacific may last at least two more years.
A farm census taken every five years to gain information about crops and acreages is about to begin here.
After serving two years in the Aleutians with an anti-aircraft unit, Verne Stewart is home on furlough. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. B.L. Stewart.
Staff Sergeant Arthur Mills of Patterson has been awarded the bronze star medal for heroic action while on military operations on Leyte. He is the son of Dora Mills.
100 Years Ago – February 27, 1920
Hatfield the Rainmaker has contracted with local farmers to produce needed rainfall in this area. He will not be paid until two inches is measured. A quarter of an inch of moisture was recorded last Saturday, helping the grain crop.
Former manager of the Mineral Products Co. here, Robert Anderson, is off to Manilla to head a branch of the Honolulu Ironworks, a firm which previously employed him. He has been succeeded here by Sidney Taylor of San Francisco.
Manuel Azevedo has sold 62 acres of alfalfa land at Sycamore and Magnolia avenues to Pio and Nicholas Gortari for $575 an acre. He also has sold the old J.D. Patterson home to his brothers.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
