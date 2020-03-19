25 Years Ago – March 23, 1995
A special City Council meeting has been called to discuss the Salado Creek flooding issues. River bottomland is still underwater from last week’s flooding.
Patterson was supposed to receive delivery of its own 17-passenger Dial-a-Ride bus early this year. But somehow the state Department of Procurement lost the paperwork. It is being reordered but at a $10,000 increase in cost.
50 Years Ago – March 19, 1970
Patterson’s Beautification Committee has completed a two-year tree-planting program that has added 315 new trees along local streets.
Seven local dogs have been poisoned in the past several months in the city’s northern residential area. Police are investigating.
Claude Delphia, president of the new Patterson Township Historical Society, has presented J.D. “Jack” Patterson with honorary life membership in the organization.
75 Years Ago – March 23, 1945
Ensign Max Denny, previously the music instructor in local schools, has reported to Naval Headquarters in San Francisco.
Amilcar Martins suffered slight wounds recently in action in France.
Brothers Sgt. George Parker, Jr. and Pvt. Whalen Parker recently met for three days in France after duty in Germany.
Pvt. Eugene Arambel has received the Purple Heart after suffering burns to his hands in action in France.
Sgt. Americo Bellani is now in the Philippines with an airbase ground crew.
100 Years Ago – March 18, 1920
Committees have been appointed to work on plans for Patterson’s second annual fair. The dates are Aug. 26-28, allowing for a week to move displays to the state fair.
Both the high school and grammar school district will hold school board elections on Saturday, March 26. Voting will be at the school facilities.
Mrs. H.L. Heintz has been appointed probation officer for the grammar school. She is authorized to arrest pupils not attending class.
Hatfield the Rainmaker has been paid $1000 by area farmers for producing two inches of moisture before his deadline. He will receive an additional $1,000 if the same amount is measured before April 10.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
