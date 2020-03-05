25 Years Ago – March 9, 1995
The city’s Economic Strategic Commission is being reorganized by the City Council. Its membership will be cut in about half to five members serving for one-year terms.
Casey Saunders is the first female on the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, having passed basic training early this week.
Supporters of the county’s library system were joyful at mid-week when learning that Measure C, the eighth-of-a-cent sales tax to support the system, was passed by the voters on Tuesday. Requiring a two-thirds vote for passage, the unofficial tally of 68.1 percent favored the measure.
50 Years Ago – March 5, 1970
Local businesses will be participating in Red Tag Days this coming week. Shoppers are invited to purchase red tags for $1 each that are good for advertised discounts at downtown stores. The project is a fundraiser of the American Field Service, an exchange student program at Patterson High School.
A total eclipse of the sun is scheduled to be observed here this Saturday from about 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. It will total only about four minutes.
75 Years Ago – March 9, 1945
The local American Legion Post has gone on record as favoring compulsory military training after the end of the war.
Roy Needham will become the next Rotary Club president at mid-year.
Cpl. Constantino Foiada served with the 40th Division when it arrived on Luzon. Liberators then sped on to Manila.
The new Parent-Teachers Association is studying plans for a hot lunch program for the grammar schools.
100 Years Ago –March 5, 1920
The number of local flu cases is up to 208, according to Dr. A.M. Field. The cases are more severe in young children. Local schools were closed for three weeks but opened Monday when about a third of the grammar school pupils showed up and half of the high schools. Attendance improved both Tuesday and Wednesday.
A meeting of those interested in organizing Patterson’s second annual fair will occur this Saturday evening.
The Patterson and Western Railroad line up Del Puerto Canyon to the mines will soon be abandoned. The company has filed an abandonment petition with the Railroad Commission. The roadbed might become ideal for a paved road to San Jose, this newspaper notes.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.