25 Years Ago – June 8, 1995
Danielle Crockett was crowned Miss Patterson at last weekend’s 25th annual Apricot Fiesta, which from all indications, was a big one. Christine Belcher was first runner-up, Tara Davis second runner-up, and Lena Rosas Miss Congeniality. The Fiesta parade drew 153 entries.
The history of the Del Puerto Hotel is featured in the latest issue of The Gateway, published by the Patterson Township Historical Society.
50 Years Ago – June 4, 1970
Royal Sheet Metal is gearing up to manufacture factory-built modular homes at its location on South Fourth St.
A.B. C. Container Co. has opened its plant on Orange Avenue, moving here from Hayward. It will employ up to 75 workers.
Patterson High’s frosh-soph baseball team, which won 16 straight games and posted a 16-1 record for the season, batted an amazing .323 for the spring.
Albert Lomeli lowered his own high school record in the 880 by running a 1:57.3 in the sub-sections.
75 Years Ago – June 8, 1945
Dr. and Mrs. E.G. Allen are off on their first vacation since pre-war years. Since their last trip, he has been working day and night.
Justice Christopherson is the new American Legion commander here. He’s a veteran of World War I, but four new officers served in the recent war.
Staff Sgt. Lawrence Anderson is home from England after an adventurous career with a bomber crew. He wears the Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters and will now report to Santa Ana.
Twins Jim and Bill Rogers were both home on leave from the Army Air Corps and now will report for separate duty.
100 Years Ago – June 3, 1920
Nine students from Patterson High will graduate in a ceremony held his Friday at Patterson High. They are Marguerite Benson, Reynold Carlson, E.B. Gearhart, Clione Hinkle, Lois Knutson, Joyce Malinowsky Joe Nicholson, Florence Peterson, and Jeanette Sorensen.
A housing firm named Ye Planry, Inc. is offering housing plans for the construction of new homes in the new Northmead tract. It is advertising that all materials will be purchased from Patterson Lumber Co.
The paved roadway running through Patterson (now Highway 33) has been given the name Clary Avenue.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
