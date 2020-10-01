25 Years Ago - October 5, 1995
Patterson residents will see an increase in their garbage rates beginning next month after the City Council voted 4-0 to approve a recommended rate hike at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The 3-0 Patterson Tigers will be hosting the 4-0 Escalon Cougars this Friday night. Escalon is the defending Trans-Valley league champs and section champions. The Cougars come into the game as the number one rated small school in the state of California.
50 Years Ago – October 8, 1970
The Rev. Michael Boyle will be officially installed as pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Several school holidays will be switched to Mondays next school year, it was announced by the Department of Education.
Contractor Roy Campbell has announced he will build a small subdivision in the Lilac Avenue area. Some 20 homes are planned.
75 Years Ago – October 5, 1945
With the return to standard time, local grocery will close weekdays at 6 p.m.
Cpl. Wendol Williams has received his discharge at McClellan Field in Sacramento, having served four-and-a-half years, including two-and-a-half in the Aleutian Islands.
Allister Allen, Navy pharmacist’s mate, writes that his unit was one of the first to land in Korea, and civilians there appeared to be afraid of military personnel.
100 Years Ago – September 30, 1920
At a community meeting, it was decided that $3500 needs to be raised locally for the construction of a new Carnegie library. Dr. A.M. Field is chairing the money drive.
A home talent show will be held two nights in October to raise funds for the Colony Club and the Women’s Improvement Club.
Watson and Mack are opening a United cigar store here and have been granted the franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.