25 Years Ago – October 6, 1995
The Patterson Economic Strategic Commission takes aim at adding more industry to the city.
In their first home game of the season, the Tiger Pride football team (4-0) stunned the Escalon Cougars 33-14. Escalon (4-1) came into the game, undefeated, the defending TVL champion, defending section champion, the number one rated team in the section, and the number two rated small school in the state. The Tigers were led on offense by QB Tony Lomeli ( 229 yds passing, 4 TDs), WR Ruben Cantu ( 5 catches 115 yds, 2 TDs.), and RB Robbie Cozart ( 101 yds rushing, 1td). LB Arturo Lomeli, DL Adam Terrero, and DB Shuan Keyes headed up the defense.
50 Years Ago – October 11, 1970
English students and teachers at Patterson High School will begin using the new four-classroom English building on Ninth St. next Monday.
Cox Brothers Tire Service opened this week at Highway 33 and El Circulo.
Thomas Klein and Karen Simas were wed on September 20 in Gustine.
75 Years Ago – October 12, 1945
Lt. Harold Totman became the 28th local serviceman to die in the war. Having survived numerous campaigns in the Pacific, he lost his life when the transport plane he was piloting crashed in Japan. Totman was 22 years old.
A huge harvest festival for 1500 men and their families and guests at the Vernalis Auxiliary Air Station will be held this Sunday. The Louis Armstrong Orchestra will play for the occasion, which will include a turkey dinner and dance.
100 Years Ago – October 14, 1920
County supervisors have approved the formation of a new irrigation district on the West Side to be called the West Stanislaus Irrigation District. Local landowners will vote November on the proposal.
Record crops have been reported this season on the West Side. Growers have been getting $320 a ton for Thompson seedless grapes and have been harvesting as many as three tons to the acre.
Patterson’s drive to raise funds for the construction of a Carnegie library is nearing completion.
The Patterson High new rugby team lost 24-0 to a Modesto High team in its opener. A six-team league has been formed, with Modesto High supplying three of those teams.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
