25 Years Ago – May 4, 1995
Three locals were honored last Friday at a dinner at the Del Puerto Hotel for their volunteer efforts. They are Jim Fuson, Sharon Craven and Richard McGuire.
The City Council this week voted 4-1 to explore plans for the construction of a new city hall.
The issue of requiring students to wear uniforms to school brought out some strong opinions on both sides of the issue when school trustees met Monday evening. No action was taken.
50 Years Ago – April 30, 1970
The Spanish Club at the high school is sponsoring a fiesta this Saturday in the football stadium. A public dance will follow. Phil Sarasqueta is president of the club, the largest at Patterson High.
Five members of the local Future Farmers were awarded judging certificates at the annual Wells Fargo Bank banquet. They are Joe Walker, Lynn Apland, David DeLash, Manuel Furtado, Dan DeLash and John Ramazzina.
75 Years Ago – May 4, 1945
The local American Legion post is planning the largest Memorial Day ceremony and parade to date. Veterans of all wars are invited to march in the parade, along with the high school cadets. The ceremony will be held at the high school auditorium.
The Horsethief Bend rodeo will be held the last Sunday in July.
Vico Bondietti pitched the Modesto Junior College team to the state title last weekend, winning two of three games against Compton.
The Vernalis Naval Auxiliary Air Station will host an invitational track meet this Saturday in which Patterson High will have several entrants. It will be the largest event of its type of the West Side. Cpl. Pete DeLash of Westley is a member of an engineering unit that constructed a major bridge across the Rhine in just 10 days.
Elton Hamilton, who is again pitching for Atwater in the State League, won his first game 6-2 against Merced.
100 Years Ago – April 29, 1920
Plans for a second bank in Patterson, the Commercial Bank, are well underway. It capital stock is listed as $75,000. The site for a new downtown building is under consideration.
A Ohio man visiting Patterson made the longest telephone call to date through the local system when it called back to his native state. The charge was $15.75.
The City Council needs to raise $1500 to cover municipal expenses for the year.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
