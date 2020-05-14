25 Years Ago – May 18, 1995
Gayle Logan is the new president of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce.
The Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury has issued a report following its investigation of the Patterson Police Department. The City Council this week voted 3-2 not to turn the issue of jobbing out local policing to the Sheriff’s Department to the staff for study.
50 Years Ago – May 14, 1970
Patterson High won its first league track and field championship since 1957. The team was coached by Carl Selee.
Gerald Breasher has been appointed to the Planning Commission.
An industry new to Patterson will soon open here in the former Star Tank and Boat Co. plant at the south edge of town. Guerdon Industries, Inc. has over 30 plants nationally and will manufacture modular buildings here.
75 Years Ago – May 18, 1945
The federal government has released plans for a million-dollar rubber mill here in the Patterson area. It will process the local guayule crop, a substitute for rubber.
Second Lt. Edwin A. Martin has been released from a German POW camp, the first local serviceman to come out of captivity. A former Grayson resident, he graduated from Patterson High where he starred in football and also player for Modesto Junior College. He was a navigator on a B-29 and had been held in captivity nearly two years.
Assemblyman Ralph Brown will be the guest speaker at a citizenship naturalization ceremony for 12 local residents. They are Gaetano Aragona, Luisa Broggi, Marie Ferry, Antonio Figueirdo, Maria Figueirdo, Florence Miller, John S Nunes, Emilia Silva, Agnese Zugnoni, Arthur Knutson, Clelia Alberti, and Norman Allport.
100 Years Ago – May 13, 1920
The Chautauqua celebration drew huge crowd as advanced ticket sales were srong. Also the new city of Patterson received its first revenue -- $30 in a business license fee from the celebration.
The city’s newly elected officials this week passed an ordinance requiring licenses for dogs. A sewer system for Patterson also was discussed.
The town teams of Patterson and Manteca are tied atop the league standings. The two will meet here on the diamond this Sunday. Last weekend the locals edged the Perfections, 10-9.
A packed house was present for the high school’s presentation of the three-act “A Poor Married Man”
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
