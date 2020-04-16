25 Years Ago – April 20, 1995
A senior editor from National Geographic magazine will be in Patterson today to consult with District Conservation official Michael McElhiney about a story on pollution.
A new rescue truck has been acquired by the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, and it comes with numerous bells and whistles, to the delight of those who will be operating it.
50 Years Ago—April 16, 1970
Patterson voters this week elected Francis Bettencourt, Patrick Phillips and Wade Bingham to the City Council. Only about a third of the registered voters trekked to the polls.
Patterson High’s Karen Koos has won the top girls’ award in the annual California Central Valley Science Fair for the third year in a row.
75 Years Ago – April 20, 1945
Continued expansion of the Crows Landing and Vernalis Auxiliary Air Stations is planned as the Navy has announced its budget for the coming year. Some $410,500 is allocated for the Vernalis base.
Word has been received of the death in military action in Germany of Tech Sgt. Norman Allport, 24. He was born in Canada but moved to Westley with his parents when he was an infant.
Woodrow Nelson, serving with the medical detachment in France, has been promoted to staff sergeant.
Fred Ventuleth Jr. has been accepted for radar training in the Navy, but will first complete this semester at Stanford.
Gene Wheeland has returned from overseas to be treated for frozen feet and an injured knee suffered in Germany.
100 Years Ago – April 15, 1920
Last Monday’s first municipal election since Patterson’s vote to incorporate in December was highly spirited with two sets of campaigners for the five seats on the City Council. Available vehicles were used to haul local voters to the polls, including one all the way from Firebaugh. Of the 331 registered voters, 205 cast their ballots. Winning the long term (four years) seats on the panel were J.H. Evans with 196 votes and J.M. Kerr with 184. Those picking up the shorter two-year terms were C.J. Carlson (167), H.L. Heintz (158) and O.M. Kirk (151). After a short council meeting, Marshal M.H. Litten resigned. He will soon be replaced.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
