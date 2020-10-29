25 Years Ago – October 27, 1995
Salary cuts are made to keep Del Puerto Hospital open. The cuts will total $277,679. No layoffs will occur at this time. However, wage reductions were made on October 9, followed by a reduction of retirement plan benefits.
The Patterson Tigers dropped their first game of the season to the host Hughson Huskies, 20-13. The loss leaves the Tigers with a 4-1 TVL record, tied with Escalon. Right behind the leaders are Ripon at 3-1 and Hughson 3-1. All four teams are ranked in the top ten of small schools in the state. The Tigers host the Ripon Indians this Friday night. A victory would give the Tigers their first TVL championship since 1968.
50 Years Ago – October 30, 1970
Plans have been announced that the 48-acre Kaiser tract to the north of the city between Highway 33 and Ward Avenue is seeking annexation.
Phil Corral ran for two touchdowns and Tony Lomeli booted a pair of extra points as the PHS Tigers won a 14-12 Homecoming game over the Gustine Redskins. It was the first win of the season for the Tigers. Debbie Wheeland was crowned Homecoming Queen, Theresa Perez and Jan Jepson made up her court.
Former PHS prep Paul Draper is the starting safety on the junior varsity team at Davis, which is undefeated in its first four games.
75 Years Ago – November 2, 1945
Over 6,000 people turned out last Saturday for the Navy Day observance at the Crows Landing and Vernalis bases.
More local servicemen are returning home after discharge, including Lt. Stewart Cox, Staff Sgt. Woodrow Nelson, and Lt. George Fleharty.
Allister Allen’s ship was caught in a typhoon last month, and for a time was without lights and power before finally pulling into Manila for repairs.
100 Years Ago – October 28, 1920
A local man thought to be bootlegging whiskey has been arrested and charged with littering. As he was being taken to Justice Kerr’s office, he pulled out a bottle and broke it on the sidewalk.
U.S. Senator James Phelan, one of the most distinguished officials to visit Patterson, spoke to about 200 locals from the steps of the Del Puerto Hotel, after which a luncheon was held sponsored by local Democrats.
Improved electrical power is assured with PG&E’s new substation here. It is serviced by three 60,000-volt lines.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
